NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — According to Governor John Bel Edwards (D-La.), Louisiana is making “transformative” progress in preserving and growing its fragile coastline.

The governor made the comment at the Morial Convention Center during the “State of the Coast” biennial conference.

The event is intended to bring together the best minds in coastal restoration, sharing ways to fight coastal erosion.

Since 2016, Louisiana has spent $13 billion on coastal projects, restoring 26,000 acres of land and 83 miles of levees.

State lawmakers recently approved a new coastal “master plan,” which earmarks 50 billion dollars in state funding to shore up the coast for the next 50 years.

With all of the progress the state has made, Edwards says Louisiana is leading the nation in coastal restoration.

“I’ve had the honor and privilege to break ground on new projects and cut ribbons on completed projects, some of the largest and most transformative projects envisioned in the history of our coastal program,” said Edwards.

“What that means is, these are the largest most transformative projects ever undertaken in the United States of America.”

