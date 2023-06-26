BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor’s race candidate Shawn Wilson received an endorsement from the Louisiana Democratic Party over the weekend.

The party voted 96-0 to endorse Wilson, calling him “the lone hope for progress-Louisiana Democrats.” Chairwoman Katie Bernhardt’s statement said the party is confident that Wilson will make it to the runoff and beat Republican candidate Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Read the full statement below:

Shawn Wilson is a proven leader that worked across the aisle as Transportation Secretary to spearhead more than $5 billion in infrastructure investments, building more than 160 bridges and 7,000 miles of road repairs. He is a man of high character that knows how to get the job done. As governor, Shawn will build on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ progress for our state. On the other hand, his opponent, Jeff Landry, has burned bridges and torn our state down to advance his political career. In a tumultuous sea of Republican opposition, Wilson is the lone hope for progress-Louisiana Democrats stand strong and united in our support for Dr. Wilson.

The stakes could not be higher. That’s why the Democratic State Central Committee voted 96-0 to suspend the rules and endorse Shawn Wilson for Governor ahead of the August qualifying date. Republicans endorsed their candidate months ago. We cannot afford to postpone or allow anyone to impede the efforts of the Louisiana Democratic Party. We have nearly 1,000 races this fall, we stand to gain seats in Congress next cycle. The Louisiana Democratic Party is committed to electing officials in all of these races who represent the values of the hard working families of this state.

We are confident that Shawn Wilson will make the fall runoff and defeat Jeff Landry. But it will take a concerted effort from Democrats across Louisiana. The Democratic State Central Committee sent a clear message today: Democrats are united in our commitment for progress and so is Shawn Wilson. It’s time for all of us to get behind Shawn Wilson to make him the next Governor of Louisiana.

Louisiana Democratic Party Chairwoman Katie Bernhardt