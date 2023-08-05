UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On August 1, 2023, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced he has secured an additional $36,018,000.00 for Louisiana in the annual appropriations bills for fiscal year 2024. According to Cassidy, the funding includes more than $9 million to improve water infrastructure across the state, as well as $5.5 million for mental health and substance abuse services, and $6 million for the Team Gleason Foundation for ALS health services.
Officials confirmed that approximately $520,000 was secured for West Sterlington Water Systems, Inc. and the funding will be used for drinking water improvements.
Louisiana needs to upgrade its infrastructure to 2023 standards. This money furthers that goal. We must also address the human need, which is all too apparent of those suffering from mental illness, substance abuse, and other chronic diseases.U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA)
The bills will likely be part of a year-end funding package and will receive a Senate vote soon.
