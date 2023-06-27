NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It has officially been a year since the supreme court Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed states to ban abortion.

WGNO spoke to officials with Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast to see how the organization is feeling one year later. Director of Public Affairs Helen Frink says when patients come into the clinic, there’s still a lot of uncertainty.

“They don’t know what they can and can’t do. It’s a lot of unsureness from healthcare systems and doctors about what is permitted and what is not, which then trickles down to patients. So, again what you hear from patients, they kind of don’t know what to do. It’s a very scary position to be in,” says Frink.

Frink believes that with the ruling, Louisianians have a voice now more than ever. She adds it is also important to start paying attention to candidates for state positions.

