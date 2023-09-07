MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 5:30 PM, the Republican Parish Executive Committee (RPEC) of Ouachita Parish hosted its “Stumping on the Bayou” event. The event showcased Republican candidates who have entered the upcoming election.
The event’s keynote speaker was Attorney General and Gubernatorial Candidate Jeff Landry and the event was held at Bayou Pointe on the University of Louisiana Monroe’s campus.
