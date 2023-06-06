NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is granting Louisiana $1,215,000 for airport improvements.

The grant comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and was announced by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Tuesday, June 6, according to a press release.

The grant will allocate $986,000 to the New Orleans Lakefront Airport to repair its taxiway, and $229,000 to the Concordia Parish Airport to construct and improve a hangar.

Louisiana airports are expected to gain more IIJA funding over the next three years and have received $75.1 million since last fall, the press release states.

