BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Election Day is quickly approaching and Clerk of Court spokesperson Fred Sliman said football season won’t stop people from voting early.

“Exercise your right to vote which we encourage everyone to do,” said Sliman.

If you plan to vote early, there are a few things you need to know.

“I think they will go up this time because of the two games and we know football fever rules in Baton Rouge. So, I think we will see a risk of early voters at all 5 locations,” said Sliman. “A picture ID is essential, if you don’t have one, there’s a such thing as an affidavit that you can fill out.”

East Baton Rouge has five areas you can visit for early voting. Sliman said you can’t spend more than three minutes in a voting booth, according to Louisiana law.

“We always encourage people to look at the summary of the props that are on there,” said Sliman.

Early voting starts Saturday, Sept. 30, and the last day is Oct. 7.

