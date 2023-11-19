BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In statewide races, see which candidates were elected for attorney general, treasurer and secretary of state. Republicans swept all three races.

In complete but unofficial results on the Louisiana Secretary of State website as of 11:06 p.m. Nov. 18, Nancy Landry was elected secretary of state, Liz Baker Murrill was elected attorney general and John Fleming was elected treasurer.

The Associated Press called the races shortly after results started coming in.

In complete but unofficial results, Landry had 67% of the vote, Murrill had 66%, and Fleming had 65% in their respective races.

Voters also decided on four proposed constitutional amendments.

Races decided in Oct. 14 primary The following candidates won their respective races on Oct. 14. Governor: Jeff Landry, Republican

Lieutenant governor: William “Billy” Nungesser, Republican Races decided at qualifying Qualifying for state and local races was Aug. 8-10. If a race had only one candidate at the end of qualifying or the other candidates dropped out or were disqualified, that person will take office at the start of the next term. The following seats were filled in unopposed races: Commissioner of agriculture and forestry: Mike Strain, Republican

Insurance commissioner: Tim Temple, Republican

