(KTAL/KMSS) – The Biden-Harris Administration announced a new rule that will shape how energy producers deal with methane emissions, a move some around the state are praising its cost savings to taxpayers and protection of the environment.

“Anyone who’s ever worked on a state budget can tell you that every dollar and every cent counts. Reducing oil and gas methane emissions means not only are we breathing cleaner air, but we’re also protecting the millions of dollars in tax revenue lost every year due to methane wasted from leaks, venting, and flaring at oil and gas sites,” Jan Moller, Executive Director Louisiana Budget Project said. “That revenue has to be made up elsewhere through other taxes or cuts to critical state programs and services. There’s a better way forward. The Environmental Protection Agency’s new methane rule is a strong step toward a more prosperous Louisiana, and we applaud the Administration for their work.”

The final rule includes a comprehensive suite of pollution reduction standards that address the largest sources of methane and other harmful pollutants at oil and gas facilities, including methane that leaks or is vented from equipment and processes. Among other things, the final rule will:

phase in a requirement to eliminate routine flaring of natural gas that is produced by new oil wells;

require comprehensive monitoring for leaks of methane from well sites and compressor stations, while giving oil and gas companies flexibility to use low-cost and innovative methane monitoring technologies

establish standards that require reductions in emissions from high-emitting equipment like controllers, pumps, and storage tanks.

Although it may not be a popular talking point, there are conservatives who understand that you can protect the environment and health while making a profit. They are also pleased with the implementation of the new rule.

“We are pleased EPA Administrator Regan has finalized a strong methane rule to reduce natural gas waste, which will benefit our wallets, our health, and our planet’s life-sustaining atmosphere. With so much U.S. natural gas now being shipped overseas, America cannot afford to keep allowing this valuable resource to be carelessly wasted by a handful of bad actors in the oil and gas industry, bad actors who habitually cut corners at the expense of the rest of us,” David Jenkins, President of Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship said. “This is a fiscally responsible, common sense rule that will strengthen our energy independence while helping us be good stewards of, as President Reagan called it, ‘this magical planet that God gave us.’”

Why is the EPA targeting methane?

According to the Environmental Defense Fund, cutting methane emissions is the fastest opportunity we have to immediately slow the rate of global warming, even as we decarbonize our energy systems. Data on the EDF website suggests that at least 25% of today’s global warming is driven by methane from human actions.

In addition, the final rule includes a Super Emitter Program that will utilize third-party expertise in remote sensing to detect large methane releases or leaks known as “super emitters,” which recent studies have indicated account for almost half of methane emissions from the oil and gas sector.

The rule also clarifies how states can use their existing programs in plans for limiting methane emissions from existing sources and gives states two years to submit their plans for EPA approval.

EPA’s final rule will work hand in hand with the Methane Emissions and Waste Reduction Incentive Program in the Inflation Reduction Act to cut emissions of methane from the oil and natural gas industry.

