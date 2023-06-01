NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell is attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 91st Annual Meeting (USCM) this weekend in Ohio.

The USCM conference will discuss challenges impacting cities across the nation, including public safety, climate, state preemption, affordable housing, and mental health.

The conference will focus on addressing health outcomes in the city with Cantrell on the “Advancing Climate and Equity Plans: A Framework for Community Design Excellence” panel alongside USCM Second Vice President Mayor Andrew Ginther of Ohio.

On Saturday, June 3, Cantrell will participate in an Environment Standing Committee Roundtable. The panel will share the innovative best practices from mayors on environmental topics, such as climate change and resiliency, green transportation, renewable energy systems, using streetlights as EV charging stations, lead pipe removal and ensuring environmental equity.

While in Ohio, the mayor will also attend the “The Power of Policy: A Health-Centric Approach to Governing” panel on Sunday, June 4.

During this conference, the audience will hear from mayors who are taking a health-centered approach to governing, such as improving the accessibility of city streets and ensuring families have access to safe and affordable housing.

I am honored to continue augmenting our partnerships at the local, state and federal level through the U.S. Conference of Mayors,” she said.

