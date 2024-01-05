NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) announced Friday, Jan. 5, that he will be undergoing a procedure after what he called a successful completion of chemotherapy.

In August 2023, Scalise announced that he had been diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a treatable blood cancer. The diagnosis came after he reported not feeling like himself.

I had some blood work done. The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer.



“I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable. I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges.” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) August 2023

Following the diagnosis, Scalise revealed treatment had begun and that he planned to continue his work to serve the people of Louisiana’s First Congressional District.

His office released the latest health update:

“Last month, Leader Scalise successfully completed induction chemotherapy and had a positive response. It has now been determined he is eligible for an autologous stem cell transplant. He is currently undergoing the transplant process, marking a significant milestone in his battle against cancer. Once the procedure is completed, he will be recovering under the supervision of his medical team and will work remotely until returning to Washington next month. He is incredibly grateful to have progressed so well, and is thankful to his entire medical team, family, friends, and colleagues for their prayers and support.” The Office of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.)

