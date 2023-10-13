NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With election day taking place Saturday, Oct. 13, WGNO went to Oktoberfest at Deutsches Haus to speak with louisianians about the big state races.

The local elections are just as important said New Orleans resident Maurice Gernhauser.

“It affects what happens to you on a day to day basis. I mean your schools, your streets, your sewerage and water, the saltwater intrusion that we’re facing right now. It affects everybody on a day to day basis,” Gernhauser said.

Twenty-two year old New Orleans resident Declan Stack says it’s important to vote to ensure a bright future for everyone.

“It just feels a lot more personal, especially in a city like New Orleans. There are a lot of issues that matter out here,” Stack said.

With races taking place all over Louisiana, voters do feel that there are some races more important than others.

“I think the governor’s race has got to be number one. I mean at the state level, the chief executive is probably the most important position in the state government. I’m not denying the importance of the state legislature, but that is the recognizable position,” Gernhauser said.

Slidell resident PJ Maurnier says the vibe on the Northshore is all about keeping the local government moving in the right direction.

“We don’t want lots of changes. We don’t want the big guys coming in and taking over. We like the way things are, and there are some guys who want to come in and take over. We want to keep it small town, and personal where everybody gets along. That’s the way we want to keep it,” Maunier said.

