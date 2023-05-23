NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) sat down with state officials to discuss concerns with risk rating 2.0 after lawsuits were filed by several southeast parishes against FEMA.

Officials were able to share their concerns with the new rates, discuss potential plans and find allies who are focused on trying to build a plan to decrease the rates that some see as unreasonable or unjustifiable.

Discussions at the meeting focused on trying to build a plan to decrease the cap and help alleviate some of the stress.

Officials said they hope to find a long-term plan for a permanent cap.

Cassidy said he’s looking to pass a new bill that will require 60 votes in the Senate to cap the rate of the premiums long-term.

