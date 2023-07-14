BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Legislature will meet in a rare veto-override session. It’s slated to start at noon, Tuesday, July 18.

In a letter issued Friday morning President of the Senate Patrick Page Cortez and Speaker of the House of Representatives Clay Schexnayder said 12 members of the Senate and 31 members of the House filed their declarations in time.

The session has to start on the 40th day after sine die adjournment.

This story will be updated.

