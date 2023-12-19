BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A letter sent out to incoming members of the Louisiana Legislature by the nominated Speaker of the House and Senate President lay out when lawmakers are anticipated to be called into special sessions.

Kicking things off with the organizational session on Jan. 8, inauguration day, is when the official votes will be cast for the Speaker and President.

From there, a time-sensitive special session on redistricting will be called from Jan. 15-23. This session is on a tight timeline with court-ordered deadlines to pass a new congressional map.

Gov.-elect Jeff Landry ran his campaign on fighting crime and promising public safety. A crime-focused special session is slated for Feb. 19 to March 6.

The three-month regular session will gavel in on March 11 and will have to end no later than 6 p.m. June 3.

