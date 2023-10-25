BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson got enough votes to get elected as U.S. House Speaker Wednesday afternoon.

Weeks after the role was left empty, Johnson was elected with 220 votes.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to have been elected the 56th Speaker of the House. “Thank you to my colleagues, friends, staff, and family for the unmatched support throughout this process. It has been an arduous few weeks, and a reminder that the House is as complicated and diverse as the people we represent. The urgency of this moment demands bold, decisive action to restore trust, advance our legislative priorities, and demonstrate good governance. Our House Republican Conference is united, and eager to work. “As Speaker, I will ensure the House delivers results and inspires change for the American people. We will restore trust in this body. We will advance a comprehensive conservative policy agenda, combat the harmful policies of the Biden Administration, and support our allies abroad. And we will restore sanity to a government desperately in need of it. Let’s get back to work.” Rep. Mike Johnson

Politicians from Louisiana share statements after the vote.

“Congratulations to Louisiana’s Mike Johnson on his election as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. In Louisiana, despite our differences, we have found ways to work across party lines to guide our state through challenges and deliver progress for our people. I hope that Speaker Johnson can bring these Louisiana values to Washington.” Gov. John Bel Edwards

“My vote for Speaker will always be Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Leader Jeffries and the Democratic agenda put people over politics. It’s a vote I proudly cast. However, a Speaker is chosen from the majority party. In this case the Republican Party has chosen Congressman Mike Johnson. I trust that Speaker Johnson will do everything in his power to bring order back to the People’s House. “I will continue to work across the aisle to address key issues facing every American – from keeping the government open, fighting for environmental justice, fixing risk rating 2.0, providing disaster relief, enshrining voting rights, and much more. “Mike Johnson and I are ideologically worlds apart, but I consider him a friend and colleague. Together, we must continue to fight for Louisiana and our great country. Congratulations, Mr. Speaker. Let’s move forward and get back to work.” Congressman Troy. A Carter

“Mike is a man of deep faith and a natural leader who has united House Republicans. He brought people who disagree together to find a way forward, which is a sign of his ability to lead and secure conservative victories. He will make an excellent Speaker. This is a great day for the United States and for Louisiana.” U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy

“I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Representative Johnson on his election as the 56th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. Our state and nation will be well served by his leadership in this important role. I am especially pleased that the two highest positions in the House of Representatives are now held by Louisianians. Today is a great day for the State of Louisiana.” Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin

“Congratulations to my good friend Mike Johnson on becoming the Speaker of the House. My House colleagues have selected an outstanding leader to navigate an unprecedented time. Mike isn’t just a consistent conservative—he’s a courageous one. He loves God, his family, and his country more than anything, and he has devoted his life to serving them faithfully. American families share Mike’s Louisiana values, and they deserve his confident, principled leadership.” U.S. Sen. John Kennedy

“Congratulations to my friend Congressman Mike Johnson on becoming Speaker of the House. Mike is well-liked by everyone, and he has the work ethic and tenacity to lead our country in this prestigious position. Louisiana is proud!” Governor-elect Jeff Landry