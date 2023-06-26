BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday lifted a freeze placed on a federal suit that argues Louisiana’s congressional voting maps are discriminatory.

On June 28, 2022, the Supreme Court placed a hold on a district court ruling that would have required Louisiana to redraw its congressional map to meet Voting Rights Act requirements.

The map, as drawn, does not have two districts with majority Black voters, reducing the voting power of Black individuals and communities. According to the Louisiana ACLU, this map puts Black voters in Baton Rouge and New Orleans in one district when they make up about a third of the state’s population.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with a lower court ruling that the current maps are discriminatory, and the state appealed it to the U.S. Supreme court.

The hold meant the contested map was used for elections until the matter could again be taken up in court.

This follows a Supreme Court decision issued earlier this month in Allen v. Milligan where the court determined that Alabama’s congressional voting maps had to be redrawn.

The issue should be resolved in time for the 2024 congressional elections.

See reactions from state, political leaders

Louisiana can and should have a congressional map that represents our voting population, which is one-third Black. As I have consistently stated, this is about simple math, basic fairness, and the rule of law. I am confident we will have a fair map in the near future. Gov. John Bel Edwards

As the Mayor of Baton Rouge, I wholeheartedly support the Supreme Court ruling, calling for the redraw of Louisiana’s congressional map to include a second majority-Black district. This is a significant step forward for Louisiana in our pursuit of fair representation and equal voting rights. This decision aligns with the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on the Voting Rights Act, which strengthens the safeguards against discriminatory practices in the redrawing of congressional districts. It underscores the importance of ensuring that every voice is heard and every vote carries equal weight. Moving forward, as the case proceeds in lower courts before the 2024 congressional elections, we have an opportunity to rectify the existing disparities and create a more inclusive and representative electoral system. It is our duty to work collaboratively towards a fair and just outcome that respects the rights and voices of all residents of Louisiana. I commend the Supreme Court for taking this crucial step towards a more equitable democracy. As the Mayor of Baton Rouge, I am committed to supporting efforts that foster a future where every voter’s voice truly matters Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

“We respect the judicial process and the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to return our Congressional map case to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeal for further proceedings.

Louisiana’s Congressional maps were passed by a supermajority of the Legislature and comply with the law. We look forward to having our day in court and ultimately moving beyond litigation so we can return our focus to helping the people of Louisiana. Sharon Hewitt Louisiana Senate Majority Leader

The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus (LLBC) applauds today’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that will allow us to move forward as we fight for fair congressional maps in Louisiana. A state with an African-American population of 33% deserves to have their voices heard in Congress. We realize that there is still some work to be done, but we are very confident that our state will have two black congressional districts by the 2024 congressional elections. The LLBC would like to thank the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and our lawyers for getting us to this point. Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus

Our job is to defend what the Legislature passed, and we trust the 5th Circuit will review the merits in accordance with the law. Assistant Attorney General Angelique Freel, Civil Division Director at the Louisiana Department of Justice

The Supreme Court’s decision in Allen v. Milligan confirms that the disenfranchisement of Black voters by unfair, racially gerrymandered maps is an attack on our democracy. For voters of color to be fully included in our democratic processes, Louisiana’s congressional maps must accurately reflect our state’s population. ACLU of Louisiana Executive Director Alanah Odoms

The Supreme Court was right to conclude that Alabama’s maps violate the Voting Rights Act. Louisiana’s maps do the same thing, and should also be struck down. Sarah Brannon, managing attorney with the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project

The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act recognizes that attacks on the voting rights of people of color continue. Louisiana’s efforts to limit the voting power of Black Louisianans mirrors Alabama’s, and the court’s decision leads to only one conclusion: Louisiana’s congressional map must be struck down. Black people make up one-third of Louisiana’s total population, and this case presents an opportunity to create two out of six congressional districts where Black voters can have their voices heard. Black Louisianians have faced generations of discrimination in political representation, and this litigation can finally chart a more hopeful direction for the state and our nation’s promise of democracy. There is no reason for the state to continue wasting taxpayer dollars fighting this losing battle. It’s time for fair maps. Stuart Naifeh, an attorney with the Legal Defense Fund

The Supreme Court’s ruling upholding Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act was welcome news for Black voters in Louisiana who, for decades, have been in a single district that has diluted the power of their vote and the ability to elect candidates of our choice. As in Alabama, the people of Louisiana have the law on their side and the facts on their side. But the fight doesn’t end here — it’s time for a new map with two majority-Black districts that will finally honor Black voters’ right to fair representation. Mike McClanahan, president of the Louisiana Conference of the NAACP

We are optimistic about the future of fair maps in Louisiana. At every stage of the redistricting process, we worked with community members across the state to ensure their voices were heard. Their message could not have been clearer: They wanted fair maps that represent all of Louisiana’s communities and no longer deny Black voters an equal opportunity to elect candidates of their choice. We are eager to see this legal process play out in the judiciary and have renewed hope after the Supreme Court’s order. The promise of fair representation has been the North Star guiding our work on behalf of voters in Louisiana and we are ready to finally reach it. Ashley Shelton, founder and president/CEO of Power Coalition for Equity and Justice

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts