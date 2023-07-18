BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Legislature is headed back to Baton Rouge to attempt to override some of Governor John Bel Edwards’ vetoes.

Any of the 25 regular bills and line-item vetoes in the three other bills that are in the budget can be taken up.

Multiple anti-LGBTQ bills are the main driver for lawmakers to make the uncommon summer journey back to the capitol.

Leading the push is state Rep. Gabe Firment, R-Pollock, whose ban on gender-affirming care bill was vetoed by the governor after jumping through multiple hoops to get it passed. HB648 was originally voted down in committee but was revived in a rare procedural move that allowed it to pass out of a different committee. Similar legislation has been struck down by federal courts in other states.

Advocates plan to rally at the capitol Tuesday to urge lawmakers to sustain the veto. They believe keeping this kind of healthcare as an option for some families could save lives.

“We’ve heard consistently time and time again from youth and their parents that this is essential health care that they need in order to live,” said A’Niya Robinson, Advocacy Strategist with the ACLU of Louisiana.

HB81 and HB466 have also gained some momentum to be brought up during the special session and limit conversations around gender identity and sexual orientation in the classroom. Robinson said that legislation is targeting queer and transgender youth and takes away a place for them to ask questions.

There is also a push to bring up other bills pertaining to criminal justice. State Rep. Larry Frieman, R-Abita Springs, said he will bring up his HB188 and plans to vote for any bill that comes up for an override.

“Whether or not we get the votes. That’s not for me to say, but to have the vote is really our constitutional right to do that,” Frieman said. “And I fully expect most, if not all, people are going to want to exercise their constitutional right.”

State Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Pineville, said he won’t bring up HB85, the controversial bill that would have created the crime of approaching a police officer performing their duties. He expects to bring it up next year and focus on other bills this week.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is calling on lawmakers to undo the veto of HB646. This bill would allow for his office to do an additional canvass of voters who have not been active for over 10 years. The bill has passed three times and Gov. Edwards has vetoed it each time.

“HB646 is critical to election integrity and the maintenance of accurate voter rolls in Louisiana. While the Governor’s veto was misguided and blatantly partisan, the legislature has a chance to right that wrong by overriding that veto,” said Ardoin.

Each bill must get a two-thirds vote in both the House (70 votes) and the Senate (26 votes) in order to overturn a veto. The session can only last for five days.

According to the capitol’s Senior Communication Specialist Mike Hasten, there has only been one veto overridden in the last 32 years. The last override was in 2022 when the legislature undid the veto of the redistricting congressional map.

