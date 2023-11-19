BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Democratic Party Chair Katie Bernhardt said the voter turnout in the Louisiana General election was “obviously disappointing for all the people in Louisiana” after Republicans swept the statewide races.

The GOP will control every statewide office after they took the runoff races for attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer on Nov. 18. Republicans also will hold a two-thirds supermajority in the House and Senate.

Jeff Landry won the governor’s seat and avoided a runoff in the primary on Oct. 14.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain were reelected. Tim Temple also was elected insurance commissioner.

Bernhardt said she hoped the shift in leadership would motivate voters.

“I can’t think of anything more motivating than the slate of candidates that were elected tonight and making sure that we all get out to ensure that the democratic principles that we all hold dear are exemplified in our next slate of leaders that we elect down the road,” she said.

The day after the primary, Gov. John Bel Edwards said almost 300,000 fewer people voted in the election than in 2019’s open primary.

“Most importantly, I think we’ve had a lot of work to do as a party. And we have a lot more ahead of us,” Bernhardt said.

