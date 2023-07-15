BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 19th Judicial Court Judge dismissed the case that challenges strict rules to obtain a braiding license. A business manager plans to appeal the decision.

Ashley N’Dakpri, manager at her family’s braiding salon, Afro Touch Braiding filed a lawsuit with her aunt Lynn Schofield in June 2019 against the Louisiana Board of Cosmetology and individual members of the board.

According to the lawsuit, the board made an alternative braiding license with requirements that braiders, who do not plan to dye or do other cosmetology work, must:

Braid for at least 500 hours in a private cosmetology school.

Pass an exam.

Pay a fee.

In 2018, the board issued Afro Touch a cease and desist for having a licensed salon with unlicensed braiders. Afro Touch is at risk of receiving fines amounting up to $5,000 per incident and even closure.

According to the lawsuit, the alternative license requirement is considered “irrational” as it deprives N’Dakpri of earning an honest living. N’Dakpri earned her cosmetology license while living in Africa and braided for over 10 years.

“I don’t understand why I need to get a license to braid hair when I’ve been doing so for happy customers for years. I know what I’m doing,” said N’Dakpri. “I’m frustrated and annoyed with this decision, but I’m determined to keep fighting to earn the right to keep doing the work I love doing.”

“This decision is a disappointment, but it is only a setback,” said Institute for Justice Attorney Keith Neely. “We will continue to fight back against these unconstitutional licensing restrictions, which trample the economic liberty rights of Louisianans.”

