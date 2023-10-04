NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — House Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced he will run for the position of Speaker of the House on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, the House made history and voted to remove Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as Speaker. Representative Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) was declared Speaker pro tempore after the vote.

A spokesperson for Scalise said Wednesday he wrote a letter asking for the support of his colleagues for the House Republican Conference’s nomination for Speaker of the House.

In the letter, Scalise addressed the current political climate while asking for support.

“I know the coming weeks ahead will be some of the most arduous times we will face together, but this Conference is worth fighting for – we cannot lose sight of our shared mission. Now, more than ever, we must mend the deep wounds that exist within our Conference and focus on our objectives so we can get back to work for the millions of people who are counting on us. It is with that sense of responsibility and purpose that I am seeking the Conference’s nomination for Speaker of the House.”

He also noted that he has “a proven track record of bringing together the diverse array of viewpoints within our Conference to build consensus where others thought it impossible.”

Scalise said there is no time to lose with the flow of House operations.

“Now is not the time to slow down. We are conducting critical oversight of a corrupt administration. We are in the midst of considering individual appropriations bills in an open and transparent process, with Members from across the Conference offering amendments to ensure their constituents and districts are represented. We laid out an aggressive schedule to complete floor consideration of all 12 appropriations bills to go into Senate negotiations with the strongest hand possible, and we cannot afford to lose any more time achieving that goal,” said Scalise.

He also addressed his preparedness to take on the role.

“God already gave me another chance at life. I believe we were all put here for a purpose. This next chapter won’t be easy, but I know what it takes to fight and I am prepared for the battles that lie ahead. I humbly ask you for your support on this mission to be your Speaker of the House,” said Scalise.

