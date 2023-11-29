NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana Governor-elect Jeff Landry will hold a transition conference in New Orleans on Wednesday, Nov. 29. He will be announcing Louisiana State Police appointments and other safety and security appointments.

In his first conference following his election, Landry announced his eight-person transition team that would be based at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s campus.

In October, he announced his 14 transition councils and their chairs.

Earlier in November, Landry also named Taylor Barras as his incoming Commissioner of Administration. Barras, a former Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives and Assessor of Iberia Parish, will replace outgoing Commissioner Jay Dardenne.

Landry has said that he plans to call a special session in January to redraw Louisiana’s congressional map. This comes after a court ruled that the Louisiana Legislature has until Jan. 15, 2024, to enact a new map that has two majority-minority districts.

He will be sworn in as Louisiana’s 57th governor on Jan. 8, 2024.

