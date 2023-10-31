BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced his 14 transition councils and their chairs on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
“We have identified 14 areas in Louisiana that need the most attention and assembled a great group of men and women to take a serious look at solution-driven ideas for the challenges we are facing,” Landry said. “This group of chairs are not only great leaders, but they have real-life experience in each field. They will be meeting on a regular basis to ensure in January, we can hit the ground running and deliver real change to Louisianians. I look forward to receiving their recommendations.”
The councils and their chairs are listed below:
- Agriculture, Fisheries and Land Management Chair Joel Broussard
- Coast and Environment Chair Tony Alford and Chair Tim Hardy
- Constitutional Reform Chair Lane Grigsby
- Crime and Public Safety Chair Tony Clayton and Chair Laura Rodrigue
- Economic Development and Fiscal Policy Chair Ben Bordelon and Chair Mandi Mitchell
- Energy, Chemical, and Maritime Industry Chair Gray Stream
- Healthcare and Hospitals Chair Keith Myers and Chair Allison Pharr
- Infrastructure Chair David Madden
- Insurance Crisis Chair Tim Temple and Chair Ross Laris
- K-12 Education Chair Eddie Rispone and Chair Rebecca Boniol
- Local and Municipal Affairs Chair Guy Cormier and Chair Jason Willis
- Military Issues Chair Doug Judice
- New Orleans Chair Boysie Bollinger
- Workforce Development and High Education Chair Lee Mallett
Gov. Edwards offered his congratulations after it became official that Landry would be Louisiana’s next governor.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- Young’s 22 points, 12 assists lead the Hawks past the Pelicans 123-105
- Guggenheim runs for 153 yards and 4 TDs to help Nicholls beat FCS No. 4 Incarnate Word 45-32
- Man arrested after stabbing at Slidell hotel
- Tyson Foods recalling chicken patties due to metal pieces
- Pratt, Keys, defense help No. 21 Tulane grind past East Carolina 13-10 in AAC