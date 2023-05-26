BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gov. Edwards spoke about the passage of the Coastal Master Plan and give a legislative update on Friday morning.

“Today marks a monumental day for coastal Louisiana,” Edwards said on Thursday in a statement. “The projects identified in the 2023 Coastal Master Plan will restore and maintain over 300 square miles of Louisiana’s coastal wetlands and reduce expected annual damage by up to $15 billion. This builds on the 26,000 acres of coastal land restored and maintained and 83 miles of levees improved since I took office in 2016. I applaud our state lawmakers for their continued bipartisan support for our coastal program and efforts to preserve our irreplaceable coast.”

Gov. Edwards started off the news conference and said that “there’s not another state in the country, that has a plan, anything like ours, it is built on science.” Edwards said “we are resource constrained, and so we want to make sure that we’re doing the projects that make the most sense and gain the most ground as soon as possible because we are in a race against time.”

Edwards said, “It is a 50-year, no less $50 billion dollar plan for coastal restoration and protection.” “Over the course of the two terms that I have been governor, we’ve restored and maintained 83 miles of levees, 26,118 acres of coastal land and 22 miles of barrier island,” according to Edwards.

Chip Kline, Chairman of the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority stepped to the podium and spoke about yesterday being “a monumental day for the state’s coastal program with the unanimous approval of both the 2023 master plan and FY24 Annual Plan.”

“In 50 years, Louisiana will have less flood risk then we do today, if we implement every single project in the master plan,” said Kline.