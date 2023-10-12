NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Republican Steve Scalise has ended his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure the votes to win the gavel.

Scalise told GOP colleagues at a closed-door meeting late Thursday, Oct. 12, of his decision.

Next steps are uncertain as the House is now essentially closed while the Republican majority tries to elect a speaker after ousting Kevin McCarthy from the job.

