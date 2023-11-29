NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — Louisiana has had its fair share of natural disasters to recover from in recent years. That’s why a congressional committee traveled to the state to hear how our federal partners could do more to help make recovery easier.

After a hurricane or storm, Louisiana is often caught up in the red tape of disaster recovery funds. From Lake Charles having to wait over a year for long-term aid to roll in, to housing after Hurricane Ida being an ongoing issue.

“The threat posed by climate change makes the conversation of preparedness even more important,” said Rep. Troy Carter, D-Louisiana.

The House Committee of Homeland Security sent a group of lawmakers in the Emergency Management and Technology subcommittee to New Orleans to hear more about the challenges the state faces when trying to build back.

“While large events are increasing and the demand on the federal system is increasing, the number of small events is also increasing,” said Casey Tingle, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

One challenge is getting reimbursement money from the feds doled out by the state. One consultant talked about how it will often delay construction projects.

“Consultants like myself and the contractors are now footing the bill because we’re the ones that are waiting to be paid,” said Pamela Gonzales Granger, president of McBade Engineers & Consultants LLC.

Tingle explained there are so many restrictions that often communities will be hesitant to go for grants for fear of the government asking for money back in the future.

“They’re afraid of getting something wrong. They’re afraid of the clawback on the backside of doing something,” Tingle said.

Carter talked about how in the scramble after a storm there can be discrepancies in the communities who receive resources. He said that some of the most vulnerable are left waiting for help.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that our emergency management systems need to prioritize equity; vulnerable populations are often hit the hardest by disasters and often receive a disproportionate amount of resources,” Carter said.

Carter and Tingle also took a swing at FEMA for the rollout of their Risk Rating 2.0 flood insurance plan. They said there is no affordability plan to help offset the premium increases, some of which have gone up over 134%.

“From my perspective, rolling out the premium change without a corresponding affordability program is devastating to so many coastal communities,” Tingle said.

A FEMA representative said they are working to get one passed by Congress and look to other ways to reduce risk.

“We’re going to continue to work very closely with the state to look at mitigation measures that we can put into effect that lower the risk to homeowners that would bring those insurance premiums down,” said Tony Robinson, FEMA Region 6 administrator.

The group will take what they learned back to the full House committee for discussions on new laws.

