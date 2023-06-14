NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy has announced a set of bills to help students afford higher education, without incurring overwhelming student debt.

Cassidy says that President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan does not get at the root of the problem, which he says is the ballooning cost of tuition at colleges and universities.

Cassidy and several other GOP senators are introducing a new set of bills called the “Lowering Education Cost and Debt Act.”

The bills aim to prevent students from taking out too many school loans, while giving them the financial tools to choose a college or university they can afford.

“Our legislation puts downward pressure on tuition,” Cassidy said.

“It empowers students to make educational decisions that put them on the track to both academically and financially succeed, [simplifying] the student loan borrowing and repayment process so students don’t have to take out more loans than they need.”

