SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -A candidate for governor takes his campaign through northwest Louisiana Tuesday to make his case for becoming the state’s next leader.

Stephen Waguespack made stops in Shreveport-Bossier and met with officials at Barksdale Air Force Base, and business groups, and news media.

Waguespack is a Republican who served as President and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry for the past ten years. He said he wants to use his experience in business advocacy to better the state of Louisiana.

“I think Louisiana is at a true crossroads. We have been losing families for generations to other states. It stops right now. I’m running because I want to stop the brain drain and begin the era of brain gain,” Waguespack said. “That means good schools and safe communities. It means a competitive tax business environment so we can start growing jobs, stop losing population, and become one of those states in the south that’s continuously growing like many of our neighbors.”

The gubernatorial primary election in Louisiana is on October 14.

To learn more about Waguespack visit his campaign website.

