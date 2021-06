NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A bill allowing people over the age of 21 to carry a concealed handgun without a permit is heading to a last debate in the Louisiana legislature.

The bill would take away the mandatory nine-hour training course and the permit fee.

Opponents of the bill include law enforcement agencies, and those who believe it will lead to less-responsible firearm owners.

Gov. John Bel Edwards (D-LA) has promised to veto the bill.