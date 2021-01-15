Louisiana House Democratic Caucus thanks Rep. Richmond for his service in congress

BATON ROUGE – Today, U.S. Representative Cedric Richmond, resigned from the House of Representatives to join the administration of President-Elect Joe Biden.
Louisiana House Democratic Caucus Chairman Sam Jenkins released the following statement:
“The Louisiana House Democratic Caucus thanks Rep. Richmond for his ten years of outstanding congressional service to the people of the 2nd District, the state of Louisiana, and the United States of America. In Congress, Rep. Richmond was a champion for healthcare, civil rights, and growing the middle class. He made Louisiana proud, serving as chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. He was also crucial in the election of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, serving as co-chair of the Biden campaign. Louisiana will miss Rep. Richmond’s leadership in Congress, but we are grateful that he will continue to serve our state and country as Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement and Senior Advisor to President-Elect Biden.”