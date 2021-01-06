Louisiana Democratic Party Chair releases statement on U.S. Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Images of angry pro-Trump demonstrators storming the U.S. Capitol Wednesday prompted stunned reactions from leaders around the world, as well as within the United States.

In a raucous, out-of-control scene, protesters fought past police and breached the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags as they marched through the halls. One person was reported shot at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the situation. That person's condition was unknown.