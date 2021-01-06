Louisiana Democratic Party Chair releases statement on U.S. Capitol Riot

BATON ROUGE, – Louisiana Democratic Party Chair Katie Bernhardt issued the following statement regarding the riots occurring at the U.S. Capitol in response to the peaceful transition of power between the Trump and Biden administrations.
“We are witnessing a seditious riot at the U.S. Capitol building intent on disrupting the peaceful transition of power that has characterized our democracy since its founding. This embarrassing display betrays the principles that brave Americans have sacrificed their lives to defend. Sadly, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy and Representatives Steve Scalise, Mike Johnson, and Clay Higgins enabled this un-American act. Louisiana Democrats are calling on our federal delegation to denounce this violence and attempted coup. We will survive this infamous chapter in our history because – as we demonstrated in November, and again last night in Georgia – Americans live by hope, not fear.”