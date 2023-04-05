WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGNO) — Louisiana Congressman Troy Carter introduced a bipartisan bill with Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina to help students with dietary restrictions.

The Soy Act would require schools to provide alternatives to regular milk with school lunches.

“The reason we chose soy is because soy has the equivalency in nutritional value as milk does,” Rep. Carter said. “That’s why soy was there. We’re also looking at other measures, but the bottom line is kids have to have something other than milk which is not very friendly to people’s tummies.”

According to Carter, a large portion of Asian Americans, African-Americans, and Hispanics are lactose intolerant.

The issues Carter claims come from these digestive problems include lack of concentration and attentiveness to the curriculum.

