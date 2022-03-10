BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon along with other state insurance leaders have introduced several bills in their Catastrophe Reform Package of legislation for the 2022 Legislative Session on Thursday.

The bills aim to strengthen policyholders’ protections in the aftermath of hurricanes and other disasters, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Insurance.

The announcement made Thursday at 3:30 p.m included Senate Insurance Committee Chairman Kirk Talbot and House Insurance Committee Chairman Mike Huval.

Talbot and Huval’s proposed catastrophe reform bills can be found online, click here.