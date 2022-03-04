Watch live at 11 a.m.

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — On Friday, March 4, the Kenner City Council will hold a special session at 11 a.m.

According to the meeting agenda, the council is expected to discuss audit reports concerning former city employee Chad Pitfield.

The session follows a subpoena issued by the FBI for Pitfield’s records with the City of Kenner in February. Pitfield, who was reportedly employed by the City of Kenner and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, was placed on leave by the city on February 15.

City PIO Bob Ross issued the following statement regarding the investigation:

On Thursday, February 10, 2022 a committee was formed to investigate allegations of Chad Pitfield working at the City of Kenner while also working for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The City had no prior notice of these allegations as the City does not have access to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office records. On Friday, February 11, 2022 the FBI served a subpoena for Mr. Pitfield’s records in the possession of the City of Kenner. That subpoena has been produced to media outlets pursuant to public records requests. On information and belief, a similar subpoena for Mr. Pitfield’s records was served upon the Sheriff’s office. On February 15, 2022 Mr. Pitfield was placed on leave without pay pending the City’s investigation.