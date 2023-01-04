NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Senator John Kennedy announced Wednesday his decision to not run for governor of Louisiana.

In a letter released to supporters, Kennedy expressed his gratitude for constituents that promised to support his decision. In November, Kennedy stated he was seriously considering a bid for the seat.

“I have looked hard into my heart and decided to remain in the Senate and not to run for Governor. Senator and Governor are two different jobs. At this juncture, I just think I can help my state and my country more in the senate,” said Senator Kennedy.

His original announcement came six days after reclaiming his seat as Louisiana’s junior senator. Kennedy’s (Nov. 14) statement said he proclaimed that the state of Louisiana is facing ‘serious challenges’ and ‘deserves a governor who can lead our state and help solve our toughest problems.’

