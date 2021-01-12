Jason Williams officially sworn in as Orleans Parish DA

NEW ORLEANS – Today, Jason Rogers Williams was officially sworn in as the Orleans Parish District Attorney at Franklin Avenue Baptist Church in New Orleans East. The event was hosted virtually due to COVID-19 safety regulations and featured performances, testimonials, the oath of office, and an inaugural address from District Attorney Williams.

The event featured Louisiana State Representative Royce Duplessis, City Council President Helena Moreno, Williams’ Pastor Fred Luter, Jr. of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, The George Washington Carver High School Color Guard, vocalists Robin Barnes, and Glen David Andrews and Band, and Mr. Walter Isaacson.

The District Attorney was sworn in by Criminal District Court Judge Nandi Campbell accompanied by his wife Liz, eldest son Graham who held his bible, and son Xavier.

The new District Attorney delivered his inaugural remarks, calling out a “lack of justice and fairness in most of the criminal legal system.” Williams laid out his philosophies on the role of a 21st-century prosecutor and invited the people of New Orleans to “join him on the path forward to deliver the increased safety and increased justice that the people have demanded.”

Williams continued with a stern warning for those who commit violent crimes, “let me be absolutely clear – those looking to skirt justice, those who think they will not be held accountable for heinous crimes, know this: We have, and we are building, a team of the best and brightest attorneys and investigators. And I will train them to be extraordinary at their work. If you commit a serious crime in Orleans Parish, you will face consequences.”

Williams put special emphasis on domestic violence in his speech.

“The harsh reality is that our city is plagued with violence today because we have for too many decades ignored interpersonal violence in our homes. We know that those who commit domestic violence are more likely than others to murder and act violently outside of the home,” said Williams. “My office will prioritize the safety & support of these survivors as well as their children.”

The District Attorney encouraged the residents to “reimagine New Orleans as a place that truly supports youth, invests in communities, prosecutes fairly, and focuses on rehabilitation.”

In closing, he asked New Orleanians to pray for him and his office and to continue supporting their efforts to right the ship and deliver real systemic change.