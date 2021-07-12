Governor Kathleen Blanco’s daughter reflects on legacy of Governor Edwin Edwards

NEW ORLEANS — The bond of those privileged to serve as governor of Louisiana is a strong one.

The families of those leaders often grow close and can relate to certain experiences.

Monique Boulet, the daughter of the late Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco said, “I really feel for the family. We know what they’re going through.”

Like former Governor Edwin Edwards, Blanco also entered hospice care towards the end of her life.

“It’s a tough time, but it’s also a really beautiful time,” Boulet said. “What hospice did was give us a time to be her daughters and to be with her instead of caring for her. We want to send our prayers to the Edwards. We hope they’re experiencing that same peace and love through these difficult days.”

Blanco and Edwards shared a strong bond.

“With mom, it was always positive, but also forceful from time to time when it needed to be. She always enjoyed his company,” Boulet said.

Boulet remembers before the state lost Governors Foster, Roemer, Blanco and Edwards; Governor John Bel Edwards hosted a function at the Governor’s Mansion for the former governors and their families.

“It was such a joy. It was fun to watch Governor Edwards and Governor Roemer kind of go at it the way they did, but all in the spirit of fun and joy,” Boulet said. “It’s a very special group of people that share a love and passion for Louisiana and it always comes out in a grand way.”

Like most who reflect on Edwards, Boulet remembers him as a lively soul. She recalled the first time Edwards met her husband.

“David is a republican and he was ready to zing him. Governor Edwards walked up and kind of cut him short and asked him what a republican is doing with a fine democrat and caught him completely off-guard,” Boulet said. “It’s just his genuine witty way. He’s always been engaging, full of life and full of joy.”

Boulet said even as her mom and Edwards are no longer here, their families can find comfort in the citizens sharing memories of how their lives were touched by them.

“I’m sure Governor Edwards is going to have a very similar send off with people he touched. He did touch a lot of people in Louisiana. It was extraordinary for us and moving,” Boulet said. “I know they will experience much of the same with his legacy and what he’s done.”

Former Governor Edwin Edwards died Monday morning at his home in Gonzales. Edwards was 93-years-old.