BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During an insurance crisis in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards called for a special session in late January, which has now been signed.

Gov. Edwards announced the signing of the insurance special session bills into law Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says the legislature passed the funding for the important $45 million program. With Gov. Edwards signing the petition, it allows the Department of Insurance to begin bringing more insurers to Louisiana or encouraging existing companies to write new policies.

“We will continue to be laser-focused on stabilizing rates for homeowners and attacking this crisis head-on,” said Commissioner Donelon. “I want to thank Governor Edwards, President Cortez, Speaker Schexnayder, and the members of the Louisiana Legislature who worked diligently to advance this priority legislation in an overwhelmingly bipartisan fashion.”

Read both of the passed bills below.