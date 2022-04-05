BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement in support of Senate Bill 182 by Senator Cleo Fields. The bill expands the meaning of malfeasance in office to include intentional deprivation of constitutional rights and provides for revocation of POST certification in cases where officers are found to deprive individuals of their constitutional rights or when officers have been terminated for unauthorized use of force.

“While I believe the overwhelming majority of our law enforcement officers are professionals and excellent public servants who work hard every day to protect and serve, it is imperative that we do more to hold the few officers who violate the public’s trust accountable. Officers who have been terminated for unauthorized use of force do not meet the professional standards for law enforcement officers and should not retain POST certification,” Gov. Edwards said. “I am appreciative of Senator Fields for bringing this legislation and for working to bring additional accountability to law enforcement in Louisiana.”

The bill is scheduled to be heard in Senate Committee on April 5.

View the bill in the reader below.