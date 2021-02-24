FEMA awarding $9 Million for Flood Mitigation Projects in Jefferson, Livingston Parishes

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., delivers remarks to media after registering as a candidate to run as an incumbent in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding $8,960,824.68 in federal funds for two flood mitigation projects in Jefferson and Livingston Parishes.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced the nearly $9 Million allocation on Monday.

“Preventing a flood is always better than picking up the pieces after,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This federal funding ensures these communities are protected.”

FEMA is providing $6,647,466.30 to fund the elevation of 45 flood prone structures in Jefferson Parish. The project includes site preparation, contract review, design, permitting, structure elevation, post-elevation inspections and cleanup, and project closeout.

FEMA is also allocating $2,313,358.38 to fund the acquisition of six structures and the elevation of nine structures within the Special Flood Hazard Area in Livingston Parish.

The project includes obtaining contractors for either structure elevation or demolition, verification that the designs meet all applicable regulations and standards, structure appraisals, environmental testing, tenant relocation and grant management.

This project is designed to limit flood risk to homeowners. Residents will accept any long-term maintenance associated with the elevation properties. Once the project is completed, the acquisition property locations will return the floodplain to its natural state.