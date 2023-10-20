NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson is consulting with his fellow GOP members on Capitol Hill today, Friday, Oct. 20, to weigh the odds of running for Speaker of the House.

Johnson’s Communications Director Corinne Day in Washington D.C. told WGNO-TV that Johnson “is currently calling his colleagues to discuss a possible run for Speaker.”

Day also told WGNO-TV that if Johnson decides to run, he must notify GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik by noon on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Johnson represents the northwestern corner of Louisiana, in the 4th Congressional District.

It’s an area that stretches from the Arkansas border to just above Lake Charles to the south, and from the Texas border to just before Alexandria to the east.

Johnson is serving his 4th term in Congress, and he’s the Vice Chairman of the Republican Conference and a member of the both the Judiciary and Armed Services Committees.

He did not publicly endorse fellow Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise’ bid for the nomination, and before Rep. Jim Jordan’s unsuccessful run earlier this week, Johnson had said he would consider running if Jordan did not become Speaker.

