BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will discuss the 2023 state budget and the legislative session at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.

He presented his final executive budget proposal on Feb. 17 where he asked for another teacher pay raise and for the state’s minimum wage to be increased.

A bill that would have added rape and incest exceptions to the state’s abortion law failed by a vote of 10-5 on Wednesday, May 11. Edwards said he was disappointed in the vote in a statement.

The press conference will take place in the Governor’s Press Room at the Louisiana State Capitol building. Watch the speech live in the video player above at 4 p.m.