NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Even though they had only one turnover, the Saints made a lot of critical mistakes in Sunday's game.

Head coach Sean Payton didn't have his best day at the office – we all have those days.

In the first quarter – Payton passed on a 47 yard field goal attempt – one quarter later, he had Aldrick Rosas try a 58-yarder.

The next play – the giants hit a shot play for a touchdown.

The saints found a way to lose despite possessing the ball for more than 37 minutes and rushing for 170 yards.

Sunday's loss may have shocked many.

I can't say I am surprised by the Saints lackluster performance.