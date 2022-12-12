NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans City Council has responded to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s request for input in naming a new chief for the New Orleans Police Department.

In a letter addressed to the mayor on Monday (Dec. 12), city council members laid out a list of recommendations they say will bring someone who is qualified for the job and supported by the public. This included:

Naming an interim police chief to fill the vacant position

Launching a national search of candidates and encouraging applicants from across Louisiana and the country to apply

Creating a selection committee that will bring council and public input into the hiring process

Confirming the chosen candidate through the city council

Read the full letter below:

The letter, signed by all members of the city council, comes less than a week after Shaun Ferguson announced his retirement from the force after nearly 25 years with the NOPD.

The next regular city council meeting is scheduled for Thursday, December 15 at 10 a.m.

