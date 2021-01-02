Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow’s funeral today

Luke Letlow, R-Start, chief of staff to exiting U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, speaks after signing up to run for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District, on July 22, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

MONROE – Congressman-elect Luke Letlow was laid to rest this afternoon in Monroe. Masked mourners filled the church one day before he would have been sworn into the house of representatives.

On Tuesday evening, Letlow died from COVID-19 complications. He’s one of more than 7,400 people who’ve died due to the coronavirus in Louisiana. The congressman-elect leaves behind his wife, Julia Barnhill, and two young children.

Flags across the state of Louisiana were flown at half staff in honor of Letlow. Governor John Bel Edwards ordered flags to be lowered today for Letlow’s funeral. Now governor Edwards is calling for a special election to fill the vacant seat. That election will take place on March 20th. The qualifying period for this election begins this month. If no one gets above 50 percent of the vote, a run-off will take place.