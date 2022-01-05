City leaders, early childhood advocates show support for proposed education tax

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — City leaders, parents, and early childhood education advocates gather on Wednesday to show their support for a proposed tax that would boost funding for education initiatives in New Orleans.

The tax would create a permanent revenue stream for early childhood education and provide early care for more than 1,000 kids in the city. The proposition would also include support for mental health programs, social work, and teacher training.

“This would generate just over $21 million in its first year to build an additional 1,000 seats across the city in learning centers just like this one,” City Councilmember Helena Moreno explained.

The city council is expected to vote on the proposal at Thursday’s meeting. If it is approved, the measure would be left up to voters to decide on the April 30 ballot.