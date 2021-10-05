City council to vote on tax fraud ordinance

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — During Tuesday’s city council meeting, the Governmental Affairs Committee passed an ordinance to create a fund to enforce short-term rental laws.

The committee presented a review showing how some local Airbnb’s avoided paying property taxes.

The report, prepared by the Inspector General’s Office, details investigations in which illegal Airbnb’s continued to receive homestead exemptions, despite the deaths of the homeowners.

The fraud amounted to nearly $50,000 in lost city revenue.

The city council will vote on the ordinance later this week.