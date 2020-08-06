Cassidy: I feel pretty good about getting re-elected.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, R – Louisiana, likes his chances of being re-elected.

Cassidy faces more than a dozen challengers for the upcoming General Election on November 3rd.



The physician from Baton Rouge cited his work on legislation related to medical needs as just some of the reasons you should vote for him.



“The President has said publicly he relies upon me to help him on things like mental healthcare reform, lowering the cost of drugs, and now surprise medical billing. And I think I’ve been able to have an impact on that, as well as on veterans’ health,” said Cassidy.



One of his democratic challengers is Adrian Perkins, the current Mayor of Shreveport in Northwest Louisiana, a seat he won the first time he ever ran for political office.



“But as I look at what the folks he represents say, some of them say for example, they feel betrayed,” said Cassidy, referring to Perkins’ decision to run for Senate in the middle of his mayoral term.



Some political analysts believe while the race might be an uphill battle Perkins has the best shot at giving Cassidy a run for his money, or at least the best shot at forcing a run-off should Cassidy not get more than 50% of the vote in the Primary Election.



Cassidy has interacted with Mayor Perkins but Cassidy says only in his capacity as a senator looking to help the mayor improve the region.



“So when he first got elected I went to meet with him, but that’s it. When I read the Shreveport Times… people seem pretty disappointed. I gather he ran to take Shreveport to the next level and their perception is now he just wants to get out of Shreveport,” said Cassidy.



On This Week in Louisiana Politics on August 1st, Perkins took direct aim at Cassidy for his response to the pandemic, specifically the expiration of the enhanced unemployment benefit that paid 600 dollars a week for those out of work.



“It’s up to the government in this moment to provide relief, that’s exactly why they pay into unemployment… but the Senate has sat on the HEROES bill, although it’s not perfect, they’ve sat on it for two months, they don’t have the same sense of urgency these families have.”



“That’s 75 days of inaction from them,” said Perkins.



When asked what he thinks of that comment from Perkins Cassidy replied, “Well since Republicans offered to continue the check while we were negotiating on other issues, and Democrats turned it down, I’m not quite sure what to say about that. Oh by the way, the bill that Nancy Pelosi wants us to pass mentions Marijuana more than it mentions jobs.”



The HEROES bill was the House Democrats’ version of the stimulus legislation. Some Republicans called it a socialist manifesto.



Watch the entire interview with Senator Cassidy on This Week in Louisiana Politics this Sunday morning at 10:30 on WVLA Local 33.