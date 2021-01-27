Cassidy call’s President Biden’s energy executive orders a ‘betrayal’

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 23: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) (L) and Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) participate in a news conference May 23, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Sen. Cassidy and Rep. Sessions held a news conference on a free marketplace healthcare plan. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) responded on Wednesday to President Biden’s energy executive orders, placing a moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal lands.

“Biden’s executive orders are counterproductive. They eliminate jobs and send them overseas to countries with worse environmental standards, increasing global emissions,” said Dr. Cassidy.

“We don’t need symbolism — we need solutions. So far, all we are seeing from this administration is an ‘energy’ agenda that betrays the working Americans who thought that this President was going to work for them.”