BREAKING: Trump again wins Louisiana, with its 8 electoral votes

President Donald Trump speaks at the Trump campaign headquarters on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Donald Trump has once again won Louisiana, with its eight electoral votes in the presidential race.

Neither President Trump nor former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned in the state, which went strongly for Trump in 2016.

During that election, Trump won 58% of the vote compared with Hillary Clinton’s 38%. Louisiana has more registered Democrat than Republican voters.

That’s a reflection of how strong the Democratic party used to be in the state. But in recent decades, the state has leaned strongly Republican.

Louisiana hasn’t voted a for Democrat for president since 1996. That’s when Bill Clinton and Al Gore won 52% of the vote.